Watch: Little girl dances flawlessly in sync with others

Recently, a video went viral in which a little girl copies dance moves.

In the video, the girl is seen dancing in front of the dance instructor and other dancers. She syncs their steps and dances effortlessly. Her moves are winning hearts on the internet.

One of the users commented, "It appears the leader of the group is following the footsteps of the cutie and not otherwise.. nevertheless she is perfect."

Another user joked, "And some aren't but these dance instructors think I am dancing bad on purpose."

The clip was shared by @TheFigen on Twitter yesterday with the caption, "Some are born with rhythm."

Since being posted, the video has been watched 216k times and has received multiple likes and retweets.

Have a look at the video:

Some are born with rhythm.



Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 06:53 PM IST