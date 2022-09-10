e-Paper Get App
Watch: Little girl cries holding Ganpati Bappa tightly, emotionally refuses to bid farewell

The video of the relatable incident has gone viral.

Saturday, September 10, 2022
Time flies too soon, right? Those who bring the Lord home during Ganesha festival, Durgasthami and more, might experience the feeling of the days gone too soon. For a moment, it might have seemed that Ganpati Bappa just arrived and it's already time to bid adieu.

In a video from Ganesha visarjan, we can see a little girl in tears while bidding farewell. Ahead of the idol immersion, she is seen tightly holding Ganpati Bappa and emotionally refusing to let go. The bond between the two is mesmerizingly adorable. The video of the relatable incident has gone viral.

However, we all know the chants "Ganpati Bappa Morya... pudchya varshi lavkar yaa... (Glory to Lord Ganpati, please come soon the next year)" Devotees have this belief in their hearts every time they send-off the Lord during visarjan. The festival which begins in cheers and celebrations also sees tears of joy and longing during the end of the 10-day-period.

Though the exact location of the video is unknown, it was shared by BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma on Twitter. Since surfaced on the microblogging platform, it has gathered over 14.5 K views and thousands of likes.

