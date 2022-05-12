Watch: Kili Paul vibes on Afsana Khan's 'Bechari' featuring Karan Kundrra

Internet sensation Kili Paul is famous for his entertaining videos of lip-syncing on Bollywood songs and recreation of Indian south film industry dialogues.

Recently, a video went viral in which Kili Paul along with his sister Neema has made an emotional video on 'Bechari' song by Afsana Khan released in April 2022, featuring Karan Kundrra and Divya Agarwal.

In a recent video, Kili is seen along with her sister Neema. She is seen being dressed up in blue attire and ornaments while Kili is dressed up in blue and maroon attire. Neema is seen lip-syncing the song then the camera zooms out and Kili is on his knees holding chickens in his hands and asking for forgiveness. He offers one chicken to her but she refuses and he cries.

The video was shared by Kili Paul on Instagram with the caption, "How to say sorry, bring her gifts."

Since uploaded the video has been watched 1 Million times and has received 73k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 02:10 PM IST