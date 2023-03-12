WATCH: Kili Paul turns cool dude to enjoy Emiway Bantai's 'Company' with his gang |

What's trending on the internet today? It's Kili Paul's new video where he can be seen grooving along with his family and friends to the recent rap by Emiway Bantai. In the dance reel shared by the Tanzania-based influencer on Instagram, we can see him vibing 'Company,' the rap released a month ago.

Take a look at the video right here

Read Also After Kili Paul, THIS Tanzanian man is winning hearts of Indians with his Instagram reels

If you ask us what's different in the dance reel, it's the fashion sense of Kili Paul. He can be seen ditching his traditional attire for a while to gear up the cool dude look and vibe to the rap.

The video was shared online, a day ago, with the caption: Kya bolti Company. It has so far gathered over two lakh likes and over 2.5 million views. The internet is impressed with his dance moves as well as the clothing he flaunts to hit the vibe. Even the artist replied to the upload. "Hard Ek number," commented Emiway Bantai.