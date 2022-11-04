Watch: Kerala man kicks 6-year-old just for leaning on his car; 'strict action' will be taken against him, says Speaker

It is hard to believe that people these days have become extremely insensitive and inhuman that instances of their unjust behaviour due to intolerance keep sufacing on internet. Many such incidents have been reported such as killing a dog just for barking; a youth was tied and forced to run due to non-payment of loans.
Recently, CCTV footage of a six-year-old boy leaning against a car on a busy road in Kerala's Thallassery went viral. The driver then gets out and says something presumably abuses the boy and kicks him in the chest. The poor boy moves away from there and the man gets back inside his vehicle. Later in the video, locals can be seen gathering around the car and confronting the driver but the man drives away.
Watch the video below:
It was later known that the boy is from a migrant worker family from Rajasthan. The police registered a case against the man named Shihshad, a resident of Ponnyampalam. He was taken into police custody.
A young lawyer, who was an eyewitness, informed the police about the incident, which took place at around 8:30 pm. Shihshad was called to the police station but was released.
However, when the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media and was also reported by some news channels. Police swung into action and took the accused into custody on Friday morning.
Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan tweeted the following:
State Education Minister V Sivankutty said humanity is not something which you can buy from shops. "How cruel is it to kick away a six-year-old for leaning on a car. All legal action will be ensured. Such incidents should not be repeated," the minister said in a Facebook post.
Assembly Speaker and Thalassery MLA AN Shamseer said a case would be registered soon and stringent action would be taken against the accused.
