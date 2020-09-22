Watch: Jofra Archer's four sixes against Ngidi Lungi

Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer, who is not known for his batting exploits, smashed Lungi Ngidi for four consecutive sixes oin the final over as the Steve Smith-led squad posted a massive 216/7 against Chennai Super Kings.

Ngidi, who was bowling thr final over from his side, was hammered for six by Archer over long-off. Archer then pull him over square leg.

The very next ball again went over the boundary, getting Archer his hat-trick of sixes. However, it was deemed a no-ball as Ngidi had crossed the line on run-up. The fourth six on the trot came with a hit over long-on as Archer used the free-hit.

This was again declared a no-ball. Archer, however, could not get another six. The next ball from Ngidi went wide.

Watch all of his four back to back sixes here: