WATCH: Jharkhand Cop Calls Sidhu Moosewala 'Terrorist,' Video Goes Viral From Jamshedpur

A police officer from Jharkhand was heard calling popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala a "terrorist" in a video that has gone viral on X. The video has taken the internet by storm as the remark upset fans. The incident was reported from Jamshedpur during a conversation between the cop and two bikers who were riding helmetless on a bike that carried a sticker of the said artist.

Here's what the cop said

"Isko tum idol maan rahe ho? Sidhu Moosewala, jo aathankvadi hai (You consider him your idol? He is a terrorist)," the cop says in the video as he further points out that the couple on the two-wheeler was riding without a helmet. He says, "Dusra cheez, helmet aapke paas hai nahi (Second thing, you don't have helmet)."

WATCH VIDEO

Moosewala fans upset over police's remark

Fans of Sidhu Moosewala condemned the incident where a cop slammed their idol as a terrorist. "Is this acceptable?" they questioned sharing the footage on social media and calling it a matter of defamation. "We want strict action against the cop," the fans echoed their voices on X.

Indo-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon also addressed the viral video and termed the incident a "Shame."

Police react after video goes viral, triggers fans

"An enquiry has been initiated. Proper action will be taken against the erring officer. For your kind information.

About the singer and his death

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 this year in Punjab's Mansa district. He painfully bore 19 bullets on his body, as stated by the autopsy report. The Punjab police reported the incident as a case of an inter-gang rivalry suspecting that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of the slain Punjabi rapper.

His songs fall under the hip-hop and rap music genre and are part of hundreds and thousands of people's playlists. He continues to be remembered and believed to breathe in the hearts of his fans with some of his all-time hits such as 295, Devil, Selfmade, and Dollar among others.

