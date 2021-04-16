WATCH: Jewellery brand's dignified depiction of a transwoman's journey is winning hearts online

A land as culturally rich and diverse as India also suffers at the hands of a lot of taboos. The impact of these taboos reflects greatly on the media and the media perpetuates the taboos- it's an endless cycle. However, times and again there are those who break the cycle and set an example for the rest.

Unlike the traditional jewellery advertisements that imply that feminine jewellery is only reserved for one gender, recently, a Kerala-based jewellery brand released an ad that describes the journey of a transwoman. The new 'Bhima Jewellers' advertisement shows the journey of a transwoman from adulthood to marriage in a heart-touching manner.

The protagonist lives their journey from an unshaven, nervous young man to a beautiful, free woman about to get married. Instead of the usual stigma and rejection by parents, the advertisement shows how serene it gets if parents accept their children as they are irrespective of their sexuality or gender.

The advertisement gracefully takes you through the transformation as it slowly introduces femininity in the protagonist's life without any unnecessary melodrama. It is a respectful homage and a norm-breaking effort.

Also, the advertisement features a real transperson Meera Singhania and not a cis-heterosexual person. This only shows the dedication and the honest intentions of the makers.

Watch the video here: