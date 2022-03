American actress Jennifer Garner was spotted skydiving, enjoying her 'flying in the air' moment. She shared the video of her experiencing the adventurous activity, and no sooner the clip went viral with over 3 Million views on Instagram.

In the video, we can see Jennifer taking rounds and tumbling upside down in the air during her skydiving performance. It is hard to believe at her perfect balance, as she begins to dance from the top with grace.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

ALSO READ AC Technician trends on Twitter, not due to summer but for THIS reason

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:39 PM IST