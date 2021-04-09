Watch: Jaya Bachchan pushes and shoves fan trying to take a selfie during Howrah roadshow, video goes viral

Subtly hinting at the outsider jibe of Trinamool against BJP campaigners from outside states, Bachchan, referring to her Bengali roots, introduced herself as a 'Bengali'. "I am Jaya Bachchan. Before that I was Jaya Bhaduri. My father was Tarun Kumar Bhaduri and we are non-resident Bengali but we are Bengali," she said.

"I am thankful to Akhilesh Jadav ji for giving me a chance to come to Bengal and campaign for Trinamool congress and Mamata Banerjee in particular," she added.

Speaking at a press conference at Trainmool Bhawan - the party office in Kolkata, she said, "I have lots of love and respect for Mamataji, who is one single woman fighting against all atrocities. Head broken, leg broken but they have not been able to break her heart and brain and determination to move ahead and make Bengal one of the best places in the world. She will accomplish what she wants. Bengal will witness further development under her leadership".

The polls are witnessing a fierce contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP, and Sanjuka Morcha comprising Left parties, Congress, and ISF.

The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on April 10. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2.