WATCH: 'It is an honour to introduce you to my mom,' Indigo airhostess wishes Mother's Day in flight

Indigo airhostess wishes Mother's Day in flight | Instagram/ Indigo

Mother's Day is a special occasion celebrated in many countries around the world to honor and appreciate mothers and motherhood. The world celebrated the special day yesterday, May 14.

From celebrities to our own family members, everyone was wishing their 'Moms,' but one mother-daughter moment took our hearts away.

On Mother's Day, people often show their appreciation by giving gifts, flowers, or cards to their mothers or other mother figures in their lives.

A video of Indigo Airhostess, thanking her mother, a fellow air hostess, on the occasion of Mother's Day has gone viral on social media.

The video was posted on Instagram by Indigo Airlines' official account, with a caption that said, "Happy Mother's Day to the one who's always had my back, on the ground and in the air."

The air hostess was joined by her mother while she was speaking to the passengers. "Ladies and Gentleman boys and girls, welcome to IndiGo. I am Nabira Samshi and it is an honour to introduce you to my mom Eram Samshi on Mother's Day," the Airhostess introduced herself.

"I am sorry if I shed tears now. It is my first time seeing my mom on board in uniform and I can't explain my happiness right now. I have seen her in the cabin doing all the work and today I am in her shoes. This past 6 years, I have seen her talking on this PA, and today, finally, the day has come when I am talking on behalf of her. I hope I make her proud today," the air hostess announced on board.

Hearing the lovely announcement, her mother is seen shedding tears of joy before she kisses her daughter's cheek. Meanwhile, passengers were seen cheering and clapping for the duo.