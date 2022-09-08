Watch: Instagram influencer Hardy Singh enjoys bhangra at New York's Times Square

Instagram

New York's Times Square is probably on list of many travel bees. In a recent video that's gone viral, we can see Instagram influencer Hardy Singh enjoying bhangra at the popular street.

Singh is a Dubai-based bhangra dancer and trainer, according to his social media bio, and is currently on a world tour delivering folk dance seminars for a company Pure Bhangra.

The video was captioned to read and reveal that the dancer had ticked one of his wishes from the bucket list; it read, "Ticking of the Bucket List. Yes, I danced in Times Square, Yes, In the middle of a road...Yes, I am so happy."

Since shared some dances ago, the video has gathered thousands of views and likes. Take a look at the video, right now: