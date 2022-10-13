e-Paper Get App
Is the internet loving it? The comments section showed how the food preparation upset netizens.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
Watch: Indore street vendor prepares 'Golgappa softie' in viral video | Instagram
Foodie treat or threat is a confusing turmoil when it comes to trying something new, isn't it? While some food experiments can be mouth-watering, some seem like thrash. A now-viral video shows the preparation of the "Golgappa Softie". Want to eat some?

In the Instagram video, we can see an Indore-based outlet adding a creamy strawberry softie as a panipuri topping. Later, the bizarre dish is garnished with some red-colored syrup, which appears to be a rose-extract-based liquid.

Watch:

Since shared a few days ago, the video has attracted over 30K views and hundreds of likes. Is the internet loving it? The comments section showed how the food preparation upset netizens. Take a look at some reactions by Instagram users:

