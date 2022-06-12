Watch: Indian Army soldier saves 18-month-old child from drowning in borewell

Image credits: Twitter

When one thinks of the Indian Army, discipline, combat and a spirit to fight comes to mind. However, a video has gone viral on social media that shows a different side of the forces. A Twitter user named Sanghavi posted two photos of an Indian Army officer who was taking care of a newborn baby. The photo showed the man dressed in uniform holding the baby in his lap. The man was taking care of the child when the photo was taken. In another picture, the officer is seen holding the child as army officials help him with a cloth.

When emotions and duty go hand in hand.



Hats off Indian Army👏 pic.twitter.com/irDgdzfkf5 — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) June 8, 2022

The photos were taken in Gujarat where Captain Sourabh and his team saved an 18-month-old child from drowning in a borewell. According to a report published in News 18, the name of the boy is Shivam who was playing in Dudapur village. Reports further state that his parents parents are labourers. The boy had fallen into the borewell and had got trapped.

