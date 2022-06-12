e-Paper Get App

Watch: Indian Army soldier saves 18-month-old child from drowning in borewell

A Twitter user named Sanghavi posted two photos of the incident

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 06:28 PM IST
Image credits: Twitter

When one thinks of the Indian Army, discipline, combat and a spirit to fight comes to mind. However, a video has gone viral on social media that shows a different side of the forces. A Twitter user named Sanghavi posted two photos of an Indian Army officer who was taking care of a newborn baby. The photo showed the man dressed in uniform holding the baby in his lap. The man was taking care of the child when the photo was taken. In another picture, the officer is seen holding the child as army officials help him with a cloth.

The photos were taken in Gujarat where Captain Sourabh and his team saved an 18-month-old child from drowning in a borewell. According to a report published in News 18, the name of the boy is Shivam who was playing in Dudapur village. Reports further state that his parents parents are labourers. The boy had fallen into the borewell and had got trapped.

article-image

