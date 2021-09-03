Watch: Hyderabad streets turn into violent streams as heavy rain causes severe waterlogging

On Thursday evening, a cloudburst led to heavy rain for a few hours in Hyderabad. This resulted in many parts of the city getting severely flooded, reported The Hindu. Videos of the floods went viral on social media.

One viral video on Twitter shows a person getting carried away in the water who is rescued by a person standing nearby. Other viral videos from the Yousufguda and Krishna Nagar neighbourhoods of the city showed vegetable carts and two-wheelers being washed away in the water.

Multiple scary videos showed water violently gushing down the streets in Hyderabad.

Here are some of the videos. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department’s Hyderabad unit has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city over the next few days under the influence of a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal, reported The Times of India.

People in Hyderabad shared videos of the heavy rain o Twitter asking each other to stay cautious and safe.

Here are some other visuals from Hyderabad. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:51 AM IST