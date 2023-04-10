WATCH: Hyderabad car accident reveals why one should always 'STOP-LOOK-GO' while driving

Hyderabad car accident | Twitter/ Cyberbad Traffic Police

A shocking video of a car accident has gone viral on social media. The Cyberabad Traffic Police posted the footage of the accident on Twitter with a caption that read,"Never ignore basics on Road. STOP - LOOK - GO."

The aim was to showcase why it is so important to follow the basic rules of driving and road safety.

The video clip shows a speeding Maruti Suzuki Swift entering a barricaded carriageway and T-boning another car. It results in a rollover for the other vehicle, while the Swift too suffers damage but flees the scene. While, the other car catches fire and soon

Anything about the passenger's lives in both vehicles is not confirmed by the traffic police department.

Many people commented on the video to talk about road safety and some user also wrote advice for the government to stop the accident.

"I would say .. LOOK RIGHT...," said a user.

"Well said. Complying to road etiquette is pivotal. It is evolved to make things easy and predictable for road users. Violating rules isn’t heroic. It is the most foolish act one can do and puts at risk the lives of unsuspecting others," wrote another user.

"traffic rules follow karoBhaiya ji to accident Na hota aur aap apne ghar ko salam pahunchte," commented another user.

"A speed breaker installed by the government authorities concerned little ahead of the turning would have been made a big difference," adviced a user.