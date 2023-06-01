WATCH: Husband breaks Miss Gay 2023 winner's crown after his wife comes second in Brazil; video goes viral

Husband breaks Miss Gay 2023 winner's crown after his wife comes second in Brazil | Twitter

From bizarre viral food videos, and fights to animal videos, every day on social media is a surprise for all. Another shocking video has gone viral on social media, in which a man is seen snatching a Pagent winner's crown and smashing it on stage.

The incident occurred during the crowning ceremony of the Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 pageant in Brazil, when the husband of the runner-up disrupted the pageant, leaving the audience stunned. Emannuelly Belini from Várzea Grande won the crown, while Nathally Becker, representing Cuiabá, became the first runner-up.

Contestants from various cities participated in the pageant, where they showcased their talent, charisma, and grace in a bid to be crowned the winner.

Revolta na final do concurso Miss Brasil Gay 2023. Torcedor arranca coroa da vencedora e joga no chão durante a cerimônia de premiação. pic.twitter.com/rb6duFvAEn — Bruno Guzzo® (@brunoguzzo) May 28, 2023

In the viral video, it is seen that as the tiara was about to be placed on the head of the newly crowned winner, Emannuelly Belini from Várzea Grande, Becker's husband forcefully intervened on stage, as the results did not sit well with him. He grabbed the crown and hurled it to the floor, shattering it into pieces. Chaos ensued as security rushed to intervene and prevent further escalation.

Many people commented on the viral video. While some said love made him do that, most people criticised the man for being violent.

"Hhhhhh the 1st husband whom see her wife beautiful then other ladies , solute," wrote a Twitter user.

"True lover," wrote another user.

"Sour grapes man, pulling a Kanye, not cool," commented another user.

