Watch: Humans communicate with dog using sign language in viral video; Internet hearts it

A video of two humans communicating with their pet dog using sign language is wining hearts on the internet. The beautiful video has managed to bring a smile on a lot of people's face and we're sure it will have the same effect on you as well.

The video was first shared on the Instagram account of a very adorable dog named Boni with the caption, “Our daily morning routine.” The video was re-shared on Reddit some time ago with the caption, “Boni is communicating in ASL language with two deaf dads.”

The video starts with a man cooking in the kitchen. Within moments, he uses sign language to communicate with Boni and asks the cute doggo to call its other pet parent from their bedroom upstairs. What the pooch does next will come as a sweet surprise for you.

Take a look:

Since being shared on Reddit, the video has attracted over 2,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various love-filled comments.

“Such a sweet family,” commented a Reddit user.

“Awwww. I love everything about this video,” said another.

Indeed dogs are a man's friend, aren't they?

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 03:42 PM IST