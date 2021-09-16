Watch: Hippo swimming in Africa takes over the internet, crosses 42 million views

Social media mostly had humans grabbing the spotlight, but it seems like animals are competing to stay ahead in the race too! The video of a cute little hippopotamus floating has proven that animals can be pretty great at grabbing the spotlight as well.

There is a whole separate and often under-appreciated type of social content among the sea of stress-inducing posts on social media, and that is none other than photographs and videos of cute animals! Such content is sometimes perceived as lacking depth or as a time-waster because it is lighthearted, heartwarming, and even comical at times—but you might want to hold back on that, because there may be more to it.

According to research, consuming more enjoyable social media content can really be beneficial to health. In fact, some researchers even suggest that watching cute animal videos and pictures can immensely improve your mood and help you cope with stress!

The viral video which has crossed over 42.1 million views has gained over 2.4 million likes and 24.2k comments on Instagram, with netizens completely obsessing over it. Wish to know why?

Have a look at the video:

Everyone loves to binge on cute videos of animals they make us smile, laugh and sometimes even cry! Instagram users have even shared adorable and even hilarious comments for the hippo.

Take a look at few of the reactions:

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:22 PM IST