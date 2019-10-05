Watch: Heartwarming video of ISRO chief K Sivan being hailed as a rockstar on flight

K. Sivan, the ISRO chief was recently seen travelling in an Indigo aeroplane and the cabin crew, as well as the other travellers, were in awe of the humble scientist.
He led one of the great minds for India’s historic moon mission, Chndrayaan 2, K. Sivan was found travelling in the economy section of an aeroplane. On his entrance, while the cabin crew rushed over to click selfies with him, the rest of the passengers erupted in applause.
A video of the warm welcome K. Sivan received inside the aeroplane has been doing the rounds of social media. The video shows the cabin crew clicking pictures with him and the passengers applauding the great scientist.
