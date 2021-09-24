e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 04:16 PM IST

Watch: Harry Styles gives dating advice mid-performance; leaves fans in awe

Harry Styles impresses his fans yet again, by answering a question one of his fans asked him, right while performing.
Dhea Eapen
Turns out, Harry Styles took a break from his 'Love on Tour' show in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday night to give one lucky fan some dating advise. It all began when Harry spotted the crowd for a poster raised above the crowd by a fan that stated in all-caps handwriting, "Should I text him?"

Despite the audience's resounding boos and all possible ridiculing in reaction to the question, Harry looked immediately intrigued, as he smiled and asked : "Is he nice to you?" The singer went on to speak about whether to 'text him' in a way that melted quite a lot of hearts. Have a look at the video to know what the star continued to say:

The fact that the singer bothered to notice a poster in between his performance ,and answer his fans, proves that it isn't just his fans, and that he cares for his fans too. Isn't that great? Well, netizens on Twitter are definitely impressed with Harry's gesture.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 04:16 PM IST
