Watch: Harry Styles gives dating advice mid-performance; leaves fans in awe

Turns out, Harry Styles took a break from his 'Love on Tour' show in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday night to give one lucky fan some dating advise. It all began when Harry spotted the crowd for a poster raised above the crowd by a fan that stated in all-caps handwriting, "Should I text him?"

Despite the audience's resounding boos and all possible ridiculing in reaction to the question, Harry looked immediately intrigued, as he smiled and asked : "Is he nice to you?" The singer went on to speak about whether to 'text him' in a way that melted quite a lot of hearts. Have a look at the video to know what the star continued to say:

THE BEST TOUR INTERACTION SO FAR in the wise words of harry styles: trash trash trash!!!!! pic.twitter.com/RiIg3h3G7m — el loves harry (@sunfIowerkissy) September 23, 2021

The fact that the singer bothered to notice a poster in between his performance ,and answer his fans, proves that it isn't just his fans, and that he cares for his fans too. Isn't that great? Well, netizens on Twitter are definitely impressed with Harry's gesture.

Have a look at a few reactions:

He’s very mature for his age which I suppose is why he’s drawn to older women. No game playing there. But then again he’s Harry Styles you’re texting him no matter what! — Andrea (@AndreaPunksmom) September 23, 2021

Advice on whether or not to date Taylor Swift? — Joseph Mark Belcher (@JosephMBelcher) September 24, 2021

just let me adore you oh honey, like it’s only thing i’ll ever do🙈❤️ — روبینہ بانو (@pizza_blinders) September 24, 2021

This is why I love him he is just a full on man 😇 — giselle morton (@gisellesway) September 24, 2021

my friends: get over him

me: no

harry styles: TRASH TRASH TRASH

me: ok king i'll listen to you — gabby (@gabby_frost) September 23, 2021

“In my opinion, if there is any sort of game...... TRASH TRASH TRASH”

- Harry Styles, St.Paul 2021 pic.twitter.com/Ip8jVaW6HL — H | Trop™ : HSLoT Era ♡ (@sunflwrsinapril) September 23, 2021

no but imagine a guy asking u why u didn't text him and u tell him that “harry styles texted me not to, and by the way he also called u trash” i’m cryisng 😭😭😭 — Nitya 🐇 (@iTsYoUfIVe_) September 23, 2021

I love Harry. He's so right. — Kim Yvette (@felis2458) September 24, 2021

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 04:16 PM IST