 WATCH: Half Eaten Food Items To Empty Water Bottles; Aftermath Videos Of Hyderabad's Lulu Mall Opening Goes Viral
The new LuLu Mall in Hyderabad, which opened on September 27, has caused major traffic jams in various parts of the city.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
From half-eaten cupcakes to empty water and cold drink bottles, the videos of the aftermath of Hyderbad's Lulu Mall opening have gone viral on social media. This viral video shows the 'sad' reality and highlights how some people don't behave well and show disrespect for public property.

In the videos shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), one can see the half-eaten items, empty water and cold drink bottles, and wrappers kept in store racks and thrown inside the stores.

The Hyderbad mall, which opened on September 27, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. On the opening day, many people flocked to the mall, leading to traffic problems in areas like Kukatpally, Balanagar, and the Y junction, especially during a long weekend.

As per some viral videos, the mall saw huge crowds, and some areas were so crowded it felt like a stampede. People had to wait in long lines at the checkout counters, and the mall's escalators even stopped working because too many people were using them.

article-image

