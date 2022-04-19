Watch: Guinness World Records recognises 21-year-old chihuahua as the oldest dog alive

The official handle of Guinness World Records (GWR) often posts various kinds of videos and photos concerning various achievements.



Recently, a clip was uploaded on GWR instagram in which the 21 year old chihuahua named Toby Keith got the 'Oldest dog living' title. Toby is owned by Gisela Shore. She resides in Greenacres, Florida, USA. She described Toby as "sweet, gentle and loving”.



According to GWR she adopted the dog from an animal shelter when he was just a few months old. When Shore was volunteering at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue, one of the employees informed her about an elderly couple who were planning to give away a puppy because they could not take care of the dog any longer. She met them and decided to adopt tiny Chihuahua, Initially his name was 'Peanut Butter' but she later changed the name to Toby Keith.

On average, Chihuahuas live up to 12 to 18 years but after spending more than two decades with Toby Keith, A thought striked her mind that he could be the oldest dog living when he turned 20.

The video was uploaded 4 days ago by Guinness World Records on Instagram. Since then it had been watched 228k times and had received 17k likes.

“Oldest dog living - Toby Keith at 21 years 66 days old,” GWR wrote while sharing the post.

Watch the video here:

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 02:23 PM IST