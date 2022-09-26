e-Paper Get App
Watch: Gucci features over 60 identical twins for Milan Fashion Week; Twitterati love it

The brand's creative director, Alessandro Michele, was quoted in reports to suggest that the idea was a homage to the bond shared by twins.

Updated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 03:20 PM IST
Gucci Twinsburg | Gucci via Twitter

Italian fashion and luxury brand Gucci hosted Milan Fashion Week, earlier this month. From fashion influencers to commoners, people appreciated the creative approach seen on stage during the event.

The show involved featuring two people instead of a solo-walk, what made it leave a long-lasting impression is that Gucci brought about 68 identical twins wearing the exact same outfits walking down the ramp.

While throwing light about the fashion event and its thoughtful approach, Gucci tweeted, "After walking two separate runways divided by a wall of portraits, 68 sets of twins and doppelgängers joined hands with their sibling or other for the #GucciTwinsburg finale."

The brand's creative director, Alessandro Michele, was quoted in reports to suggest that the idea was a homage to the bond shared by twins. The show that went under the banner “Gucci Twinsburg" was a nod to a town in Ohio that holds a special festival for twins.

Take a look at some visuals from the "Twinsburg" event:

Here's how Twitterati reacted in praise:

