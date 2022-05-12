Watch: Groom's reaction to his bride wins the internet

The wedding season is on and you must have seen numerous cute couple videos on social media of their big day. A trend has emerged known as 'First Look' for the unknowns, it's about getting ready before your wedding and the first person who looks at you. The bride or groom selects the person whom they want to show the first look. This groom's reaction to his wife to be in bridal dress is just too adorable to watch.

Recently, a video went viral in which a groom reacts to seeing his bride right before their wedding.

In the video, the bride is seen standing and waiting for the groom. When he comes to her and sees her he is stunned and places his hands over his mouth as she looks gorgeous. His reaction is winning hearts on the internet.

The video was uploaded by makeupbykanikachib on Instagram with the caption, “Who doesn’t want her man to be obsessed with her bride look! My bride lovely was looking so regal on her big day."

Since uploaded the video has been watched almost 4 Million times and had received 163k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

