Watch: Groom Tied To Tree, Held Hostage After Dowry Demands During Wedding in Pratapgarh, UP | Twitter Video Screengrab

Lucknow: A groom in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh landed in trouble after he reportedly demanded dowry right before exchanging garlands on the stage alongside his bride. The bride's family were first shocked to learn of the dowry demands and they later took the groom as well as the 'baratis' hostage. The groom was tied to a tree and a video of the same has gone viral on social media.

The police arrived after getting complaints of the same and took both the parties to the police station where the matter couldn't be resolved. The procession had come from Jaunpur on Wednesday night in Harakhpur of Mandhata area.

In the viral video, angry family members of the bride can be heard abusing the groom, who stands silently as he is being tied to the tree with a rope. The bride's side is heard saying "kisi ki ijjat maryada ke sath khel rahe ho" (you are playing with the respect and boundaries of others). Meanwhile other standing in the vicinity are heard saying to each other that the groom must be tied properly and tightly.

