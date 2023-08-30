WATCH: Girls Celebrate Raksha Bandhan By Tying Rakhi To Jawans At Jammu and Kashmir, Video Goes Viral | ANI

India is celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan on August 30, a day when the sister ties rakhi to her brother praying for his good health and success and in return, receiving a gift and care from him. On the special occasion dedicated to strengthening the brother-sister bond, girls from Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor area greeted soldiers posted there and tied rakhi to them.

A video from there has surfaced online and is going viral on social media. It shows local girls proudly tying a rakhi to the jawans and adding a smile to their faces. They also performed aarti of their rakhi brothers on the auspicious occasion while praying for their well-being. Sweets were also shared at the moment to mark the festival. WATCH VIDEO

Another video from Jammu and Kashmir showed similar scenes from LOC at the Uri sector. Hijab-clad girls were seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan with jawans. They tied rakhis to the soldiers and presented them with sweets to mark the day. Take a look at the video below

PM Modi extends wishes

On the note of Raksha Bandhan, as the country was seen vibing in the festive mood, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote, "Happy Rakshabandhan to all my family members. This auspicious festival of Rakshabandhan, dedicated to the unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, is a sacred reflection of our culture. I wish, this festival deepens the feeling of affection, harmony and harmony in everyone's life (translated from Hindi)."