'Watch Gabbar's men with toy weapons': Twitter dubs viral Sholay re-enactment 'better than original'

The internet can be a fascinating place, with an answer for every question, visuals that you didn't know that you needed to watch, and myriad things that you probably wish you'd never stumbled across. One such thing is a series of Sholay-inspired videos that have since gone viral on Twitter.

Now, we're not quite sure when or where this video was shot. After all masks and social distancing - the best yardstick for measuring time this decade are absent from the clips. Not to mention, the video was shot in what appears to be someone's residence.

The clips feature a group that the comments identify as being Iranian, recreating the Haa Jab Tak Hai Jaan song and dance sequence from the iconic movie. From 'Veeru' tied to that appears to be a doorframe to 'Basanti' dancing her way up and down the room to the menacing figure standing by with a toy gun - the nod to Sholay is unmissable.

Needless to say, Twitter has a lot of question. "Is this some new Sholay remake? What is that guy tied up for? What is the gun? What is going on?" asked one user.

"This is simply adorable act. They seem to be having a good time. Couple looked so happy," remarked another. And while far be it from us to comprehend the video itself, we're almost certain "happiness" was not the feeling this scene in the actual movie was supposed to inspire.