WATCH: Friends sing 'Doraemon' song during their road trip, video wins over 6 million views

If you loved to play antakshari during picnics, this video will give you goosebumps and leave you nostalgic.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: Friends sing 'Doraemon' song during their road trip, video wins over 6 million views | Instagram
Are you among those who still enjoy watching cartoon shows even if you are not a kid by age anymore? Oswald, Noddy, Tom & Jerry, Mr. Bean, Ninja Hattori... did you just scream "Doraemon?" Wait, let's make you feel even more nostalgic... this video will not only give you goosebumps but also let you time-travel to your happy childhood days.

A video of a gang of friends vibing in the title song of the animated cartoon show "Doraemon" has gone viral on Instagram. The reel was shot and uploaded online by one of the friends while they enjoyed the beat from their road travel. They can be seen easily recollecting the tune and the lyrics while perfectly singing the song in the video.

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has attracted a whopping 6.7 million views. It has surely hit netizens with their childhood memories as the comments section flooded with adorable messages.

Watch video

article-image

