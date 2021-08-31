e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers within three months, directs Supreme Court Tokyo Paralympics: India's Singhraj Adhana wins bronze in men's 10m air pistol SH1 final
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 12:07 PM IST

Watch: Former Pak cricketer Shahid Afridi's praise for Taliban earns netizens' wrath

FPJ Web Desk
Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi | File Photo

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi | File Photo

Advertisement

After Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, former cricketer Shahid Afridi has also thrown his weight behind the Taliban and said the terror outfit has come with a "positive mind" to power.

In a video clipping tweeted by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, Afridi can be seen telling reporters that the Taliban is "allowing women to work", and "likes cricket".

"No doubt Taliban have come. But, they have come with a very positive mind. They're allowing ladies to work. They are allowing them to participate in politics. They are supporting cricket...And I believe the Taliban like cricket a lot," Afridi told reporters.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ

Afghanistan: Taliban ban music, women on TV, radio channels in Kandahar
Advertisement

The video went viral on Twitter earning a lot of condemnation from people across the border.

After the hostile takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban has re-imposed repressive laws and retrograde policies on Afghan women that defined its 1996-2001 rule when they enforced their version of Islamic Sharia law.

Hence, netizens feel disturbed listening to Afridi's praise for the Taliban.

Here's how people are reacting to Afridi's views. Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

With inputs from ANI.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Amid Afghanistan crisis, Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa says 'borders secured, prepared...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 12:07 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal