Watch: Former Pak cricketer Shahid Afridi's praise for Taliban earns netizens' wrath

After Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, former cricketer Shahid Afridi has also thrown his weight behind the Taliban and said the terror outfit has come with a "positive mind" to power.

In a video clipping tweeted by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, Afridi can be seen telling reporters that the Taliban is "allowing women to work", and "likes cricket".

"No doubt Taliban have come. But, they have come with a very positive mind. They're allowing ladies to work. They are allowing them to participate in politics. They are supporting cricket...And I believe the Taliban like cricket a lot," Afridi told reporters.

Watch the video here:

The video went viral on Twitter earning a lot of condemnation from people across the border.

After the hostile takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban has re-imposed repressive laws and retrograde policies on Afghan women that defined its 1996-2001 rule when they enforced their version of Islamic Sharia law.

Hence, netizens feel disturbed listening to Afridi's praise for the Taliban.

Here's how people are reacting to Afridi's views. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 12:07 PM IST