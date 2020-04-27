Watch: Forest officer shares adorable video of endangered Ganges River Dolphin, internet shows love

Amid coronavirus lockdown, all of us have been asked to stay at home and refrain from venturing out of the houses unless there's an emergency.

Well, while we are all stuck at home, it seems these animals and birds both domestic and wild are living the best of times.

An Indian Forest Officer Akash Deep Badhawan took to Twitter to share a rare sight of Ganges River Dolphin spotted playing around in the water in Meerut.

Here's an adorable video of pair of dolphins enjoying their swim in Ganges;