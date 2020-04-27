Watch: Forest officer shares adorable video of endangered Ganges River Dolphin, internet shows love

Amid coronavirus lockdown, all of us have been asked to stay at home and refrain from venturing out of the houses unless there's an emergency.
Well, while we are all stuck at home, it seems these animals and birds both domestic and wild are living the best of times.
An Indian Forest Officer Akash Deep Badhawan took to Twitter to share a rare sight of Ganges River Dolphin spotted playing around in the water in Meerut.
Here's an adorable video of pair of dolphins enjoying their swim in Ganges;
Officially discovered in 1801, these creatures are practically blind, with small slits for eyes. They hunt using ultrasonic sounds to track other fishes in the vicinity. Usually solo, sometimes they are found in small groups, especially Mother and calf, says Akash Deep Badhawan.
Their habitat is largely tracts of Ganges where fish is aplenty and water currents are slow. Here dense human population has lead to fishermen catching them along with fish and become “bycatch”. However they are still hunted at times for their meat and oil by few, he added.
Well, it seems that the internet is in love with the dolphins and may have helped them take off their minds from all the coronavirus news.
