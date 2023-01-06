e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Forest officer runs behind tiger to capture its sighting on camera

The video of the forest officer going behind the animal has surfaced on social media and gone viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Forest officer runs behind tiger to capture its sighting on camera | Twitter: Susanta Nanda IFS
IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared a video on social media that shows a forest officer following a tiger on its path in order to capture the animal on his phone camera. The official can be seen in his uniform while he slowly runs behind to record the tiger sighting on camera.

Taking account of the viral video, he wrote, "This is going viral. For all the wrong reasons. Tiger tourism sustains local livelihoods & helps in the cause of conservation. Such acts of few morons are giving it a bad name. Please desist from such foolhardy acts & ask ur friends to be sensible during wildlife safari’s. (sic)" Since being shared online, the footage has attracted over 18K views on Twitter.

Watch video:

