WATCH: Forest officer runs behind tiger to capture its sighting on camera | Twitter: Susanta Nanda IFS

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared a video on social media that shows a forest officer following a tiger on its path in order to capture the animal on his phone camera. The official can be seen in his uniform while he slowly runs behind to record the tiger sighting on camera.

Taking account of the viral video, he wrote, "This is going viral. For all the wrong reasons. Tiger tourism sustains local livelihoods & helps in the cause of conservation. Such acts of few morons are giving it a bad name. Please desist from such foolhardy acts & ask ur friends to be sensible during wildlife safari’s. (sic)" Since being shared online, the footage has attracted over 18K views on Twitter.

Watch video:

This is going viral. For all the wrong reasons. Tiger tourism sustains local livelihoods & helps in the cause of conservation. Such acts of few morons are giving it a bad name. Please desist from such foolhardy acts & ask ur friends to be sensible during wildlife safari’s. pic.twitter.com/jzUxd1oc6V — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 5, 2023

