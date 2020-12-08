Watch: Fire at Russia crackers factory leads to spectacular display, netizens awed

There is often beauty to be found in the most horrifying of situations. People in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don witnessed this firsthand as a crackers factory caught fire on Sunday. Visuals shared by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Rostov Region showed a dazzling display of crackers lighting up the night sky even as the firemen rushed to control the flames.

According to the official handle that shared the visuals on Instagram, the fire had broken out on Sunday morning at the fireworks factory in the port city close to the Ukrainian border. The blaze had been assigned the highest difficulty grade by officials and the Instagram update said that there had been 144 people and 44 pieces of equipment work on site⁣⁣.