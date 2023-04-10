 WATCH: FIR registered on Noida's 'Lord of drinks' bar over dubbing song on Ram & Ravana
Both Lord Ram and Ravana are seen asking each other 'scene kya hai'. The song titled 'Scene kya hai' is sung by Nucleya.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
article-image
Noida: An FIR has been registered against 'Lord of Drinks' bar in Noida's Garden Galleria Mall for playing a dub between Lord Ram and Ravana in a song.

In the dubbed video the clip taken is from the serial Ramayan wherein Lord Ram and Ravana are seen having a conversation during a fight between the two sides. Netizens had expressed their anger after the video went viral on social media.

Nucleya's 'Scene Kya hai' song is on and the people are seen grooving to the song whereas the LED screen in the background shows Lord Ram and Ravana dubbing part of the lyrics from the song.

watch the video here:

FIR against 3 people

An FIR has been registered at Gautam Buddh Nagar police station against three persons associated with the 'Lord of drinks' bar.

The complaint has been registered under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth etc) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class of citizens).

article-image

