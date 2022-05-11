Watch: Father holds mirror for students on their convocation ceremony, netizens say 'dad understood the assignment'

Looking good on graduation day is important for some people. After all, it's a memory that you keep it close to your heart for ages.

Recently, a video went viral in which a father made sure that every student checks self before their convocation ceremony. His kind gesture has melted hearts of netizens.

In the video, a man can seen standing in the middle of students with a mirror and a handbag in his hands. He showed the mirror to every student passing by so, that they can check themselves to make sure they are dressed up well for the ceremony.

One of the users commented, "I don’t think parents like this know how much they mean to kids who don’t really have a family or home life. My grandma used to do small things like this for my friends and classmates. It’s the little things."

Initially, the clip was uploaded on Tiktok then it was re-uploaded by goodnews_movement on Instagram with a caption, "This dad understood the assignment. He's ready with those mirrors for grads to check themselves out before going on stage!! Love him."

The video was re-uploaded yesterday, since then it has been watched 2 Million times and has received 199k likes and multiple comments.

Here's a look at the video:

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 04:46 PM IST