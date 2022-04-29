Watch: Everyone likes attention! Video of Cute baby gorilla is a winner on the net

Doesn't matter if it's a human or an animal everyone wants to feel loved.

Recently, a heartwarming video went viral on the internet in which a baby gorilla is seen seeking attention of his father.

In the 35-second clip, the baby gorilla was seen walking with his dad when he suddenly tries to stop him by standing in front of him and lifts his arms insisting to be picked up. The dad then sits and holds him in his arms and cuddles him. After few seconds the baby gorilla gets off his arms and sits right in front of him and pranks the father by pretending to fall.

One user tweeted, "As a human don't you wish you could remember being 12 months old and putting your arms up to be picked up?"

While another one tweeted, "They should be in the wild...free...with their big joint family...."

The video was uploaded by user @Yoda4ever on Twitter with a caption that reads: "Baby gorilla gets some cuddles and a hug from dad.." accompanied by gorilla and hugging face emojis.

The video was uploaded yesterday and since than it has gathered 1 Million views and 47k likes and multiple retweets.

Have a look at the video:

Baby gorilla gets some cuddles and a hug from dad..🦍🤗 pic.twitter.com/0Xg1cJZhBH — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 28, 2022

