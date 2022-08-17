Watch- Elephant returns child's shoe that fell inside its enclosure

Image credit: Google

A clip has been trending on social media that shows an elephant giving back a child's shoe that fell in its cage. The clip was first posted by Now This News on Instagram and has got more than 1 million views. The incident took place in China’s Shandong Province.

In the now viral clip, the elephant was seen lifting shoe with its trunk and giving it to someone else. It also shows that the shoe was of a child who had come to visit the zoo. It is funny to see how the elephant found it important to give the shoe that fell into its enclosure by mistake.

A section of internet users were stunned to see how the animal had returned the shoe while others said that the animal should be set free from the zoo.