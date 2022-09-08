Watch: Elderly woman sells chocolates in Mumbai local train

Viral video

Love chocolates? This vendor who travels train-to-train to sell the dessert, probably loves sharing happiness.

An elderly woman has proved that it's never too late to start something new. If you are passionate about your aim, nothing can stop you. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which an elderly woman dressed in a suit was seen approaching passengers on a Mumbai local train with a box of chocolates and other food items.

Several people have shared the video online to make it viral. Netizens are appreciating her spirit as even in old age when people might ask for help from others, she is working hard to earn money independently.

Watch: