Watch: Elderly man enjoys Badshah's 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' song in viral video

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 04:16 PM IST
Viral video | Instagram

Age is just a number - don't believe it? This video doing rounds on the internet will prove it to you! In a video gone viral on social media, we can see an elderly man, claimed to be around 82 years of age, energetically nailing dance steps on Badshah's 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' song.

It looks a party scene where the man exhibited his amazing dancing skills to the floor. The man in 80s isn't dancing alone, a female dressed in similar black hue has paired along his moves.

The was was shared on Instagram. Since shared in mid-August, it has gathered thousands of eyeballs. The post caption read, "Final round! Golden buzzer!!! Uncle found the fountain of youth."

Watch video:

article-image

