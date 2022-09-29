e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: During puja, Amit Shah sternly tells Jay Shah 'to focus'; netizens say 'dads will be dads'

Watch: During puja, Amit Shah sternly tells Jay Shah 'to focus'; netizens say 'dads will be dads'

Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah was seen being scolded by dad during Navratri festivities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

When BCCI secretary Jay Shah seemed distracted from the Navratri celebration at a pandal, Union Minister Amit Shah sternly drew attention of his son back to the festive rituals.

The video of the same has gone viral on social media. Twitterati threw hilarious comments towards Jay Shah for experiencing the peak daddy moment. The trending footage is reportedly from GSTV, a regional media outlet.

"Aama dhyaan aapne (keep your attention here)," the BJP leader can heard saying in the video. Watch:

Netizens were seen captioning the video on the microblogging platform, here's how they reacted:

Dad will be Dad Moment

Some classic memes!

Guess the dialogue contest?

Home Minister as Dad

Just emojis!

RECENT STORIES

Viral video: Meteorologist being nearly blown away while reporting

Viral video: Meteorologist being nearly blown away while reporting

Watch: During puja, Amit Shah sternly tells Jay Shah 'to focus'; netizens say 'dads will be dads'

Watch: During puja, Amit Shah sternly tells Jay Shah 'to focus'; netizens say 'dads will be dads'

Watch: Virat Kohli shares heartfelt message for Roger Federer

Watch: Virat Kohli shares heartfelt message for Roger Federer

Watch: CM Mamata Banerjee performs dandiya raas in Kolkata

Watch: CM Mamata Banerjee performs dandiya raas in Kolkata

Watch: Navratri vibes hit Mumbai local train, women enjoy garba during travel

Watch: Navratri vibes hit Mumbai local train, women enjoy garba during travel