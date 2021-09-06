e-Paper Get App

Monday, September 06, 2021, 02:36 PM IST

Watch: Dry fruits added to dosa makes Twitterati cringe at 'monstrosity'

FPJ Web Desk
People across India have their own version of the South Indian dish 'Dosa'. While some of us have never tasted the real dosa from South Indian states, but we still made our peace with the version of dosa we got in our respective states. However, one dosa is facing the wrath of Twitter.

Twitter user Deepak Prabhu shared a video on his account about 'dilkhush dosa' which went viral and earned a lot of criticism. Why? Because the chef added cashewnuts (kaaju) and currant (kishmish) to dosa.

Sharing the video, Prabhu wrote, "How to screw a Dosa. The purists will cringe seeing this."

Responding to the video, one Twitter user wrote, "Dada, Dosa is the most abused dish in India. The original tastes amazing and doesn't need much apart from a few chutneys (one is usually enough too IMO) + piping hot sambar! But nooooo, they have to create these monstrosities."

"Maybe I am very old school but honestly dont like these things being added to Dosa..This is an insult to Dosa..," wrote another.

Here's what others are saying. Have a look.

Monday, September 06, 2021, 02:36 PM IST
