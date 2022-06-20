e-Paper Get App

Watch: Drunk woman kicks and abuses police official

Clip of a drunk woman beating a cop has gone viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Google

Clips of a drunk woman scolding a police officer has gone viral on Twitter. Taxi drivers and passerby who saw her behaviour recorded her video as she abused the police officer under the influence of alcohol. The cop remained calm despite of the girl's misbehaviour.

In the viral video, she is also seen snatching the police officer's mask. The location in the clip is not known but it looks like it is shot in Maharashtra as the police officer's badge reads Maharashtra Police and folks are talking in Marathi.

Check the video here:

The video also shows that the cop is having a conversation on the phone. In the middle of the road, the woman is grabbing his collar and giving threats. The woman then makes an attempt to kick the cop and pull his hair. Post stealing his mask, she approaches the camera that recorded the entire situation. What do you think about the video?

