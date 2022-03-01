Watch: Dogs bury their departed animal friend, netizens call them 'little angels'

A heart-wrenching was shared on Twitter by Awanish Sharan IAS, where we can see dogs biding farewell to their departed animal friend. The video has left netizens in tears and appreciation over the humane act of the doggos.

In the video, we see that some dogs are digging the mud with their legs and have placed the mortal remains of animal under it. A group of around 4-5 dogs push mud over the departed dog's body and gradually cover it under soil.

The video which was tweeted last night, has gathered over 65K views and 6K likes, and hundreds of comments. Twitterati have condoled the sad demise of the canine, and the video is winning their hearts of the 'friend in need' burying the dead one from their gang.

The post was captioned, "kya ye jaanwar hai?(are they 'animals'?)" Looking at the affectionate and caring gesture of the 'animals' in the video, humans were in awe for the stray and they took to call them 'little angles sent to earth' for their kindness to perform the last deed to the animal.

Watch the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 12:26 PM IST