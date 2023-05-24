WATCH: Dog rides a bike wearing a helmet, netizens say 'Lesson For Humans'

Dog rides a bike wearing a helmet | Twitter

A bike rider and a pillion passenger wearing helmets while riding is a common sight in everyday traffic, but a man riding a bike while keeping a dog wearing a helmet as a pillion passenger is something unusual.

The viral video was shared by the Twitter account @PMN2463 yesterday, with a caption that read, "Rule is rule."

In the video, you can see that a human is riding a bike wearing a helmet and that a black Labrador is sitting behind him with its front two paws on the rider's shoulders. But, what catches everyone's eye is that the four legged animal is wearing a 'helmet.'

The dog's posture makes it appear as though a human is sitting there rather than a dog. Despite being outdated, this video is currently trending on social media.

The reactions of viewers to this video are mixed; some are expressing displeasure, while others are thanking the person for caring for the dog so well.

"If you love someone, you care for them," wrote a user.

"I legit thought it was some lady with long hair until the biker went near them," wrote another user.

