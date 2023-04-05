WATCH: Dog imitates owner's workout moves, netizens adore it

Dog imitates owner's workout moves | screengrab- Instagram

Social media is flooded with animal videos and the most loved are of the dogs. Recently, a video of a dog owner doing exercise with its canine is winning the hearts of people. The video shows how the dog imitate its owner.

The viral video shows a dog who is as enthusiastic as the pet owner and imitates all the moves. As soon as the man begins his workout in the middle of the road, his pet dog imitates him and does the same. When he stands, the dog stands, and when he does the plank, so does the pooch. The video was shared on Instagram by krishuofficial07, who often shares dog videos on his account and was viewed and liked by many Instagram users.

Many found the video a “fun” watch, and there were others who noticed that it has two clips combined in it. One user wrote, “That was so much fun to watch!” Another commented, “Looks nice!” Many even pointed out that the post had two combined videos playing at the same time. One said, “Who else noticed there are two videos combined? Check the bottom half of the video very well.”

Previously, the video went viral from a metro station in Delhi, where the canine was seen performing all the exercises along with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unit; which melted the hearts of social media users.