Watch: Dog escapes baggage handlers and runs on to airport tarmac in Mexico

Recently, a video went viral in which a dog runs on to an airport tarmac in Jalisco, Mexico, after escaping baggage handlers.

In the video, the dog is seen running wildly on the airport tarmac and employees chasing him. It is still unclear how the dog escaped security, or whether he was scheduled to fly or was a stray.

One netizens commented, "That's actually really sad and scary! If one of my dogs escaped like that I'd be terrified."

Another user joked: "Legend has it that they're still chasing the poor scared doggie."

This video was uploaded by Viralhog on YoutTube with the description: "The dog got loose of the baggage handlers and they were chasing him for a long time. Eventually, there were finally they were able to catch him."

The video has been watched 158,678 times and received multiple likes and comments.

Here's a look at the video:

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 01:46 PM IST