Watch: Dog babysits kittens

Recently, a video went viral in which a dog is seen babysitting kittens.

In the video, the mama cat comes up holding a kitten and places them near the dog with several other kittens. The dog is patiently sitting there and takes care of her children. This video has made netizens amazed.

One of the users commented, "This reminds me of our dog Princess & our 3 or 4 outside cats that had their kittens at the same time & them wanted to go hunting together."

The clip was shared by @Yoda4ever on Twitter a few hours back and since then it has been watched 372k times and has received 13k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Mom cat found the best babysitter...🐈🐾🐕❤️pic.twitter.com/u7OuGXr2TE — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) May 21, 2022

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:26 PM IST