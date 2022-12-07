e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: DJ Khaled gets haircut in bizarre location, shares Instagram reel from the middle of Saudi Arabian desert

WATCH: DJ Khaled gets haircut in bizarre location, shares Instagram reel from the middle of Saudi Arabian desert

The video of DJ Khaled calming occupying a seat in the midst of the sands, and getting a haircut done, has gone viral on social media. Netizens called it a "crazy" act

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: DJ Khaled gets haircut in bizarre location, shares Instagram reel from the middle of Saudi Arabian desert | Instagram
Follow us on

DJ Khaled, who is known for his unthinkable publicity stunts, released yet another video to stun his fans and followers. While he visited Saudi Arabia and took to the deserts there, it was hard to guess that he had stopped in the middle of the sandy region for a "haircut."

A video of the popular figure getting a haircut in the middle of the Saudi desert has gone viral on Instagram. The video captures the DJ relaxing in a barber chair while surrounded by a cluster of sand dunes. Meanwhile, we can see him receiving an amazing haircut from the barber, who is wielding a comb and trimmer.

Watch

Not just that, but soon after the haircut reel was posted on Instagram, he also shared a music video to engage his fans. To this, his die-hard fans wrote, "...knew this was coming."

Check out DJ Khaled's music video that hit a million views

Read Also
Watch: Dutch singer Emma Heesters performs Aditya A's 'Chaand Baaliyan', video goes viral
article-image
Read Also
WATCH: Lionel Messi's son throws chewing gum on stand full of football fans, video goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Over 20 locals from Madhya Pradesh board a single autorickshaw, video of jugaad goes viral

WATCH: Over 20 locals from Madhya Pradesh board a single autorickshaw, video of jugaad goes viral

WATCH: DJ Khaled gets haircut in bizarre location, shares Instagram reel from the middle of Saudi...

WATCH: DJ Khaled gets haircut in bizarre location, shares Instagram reel from the middle of Saudi...

Mumbaikar narrates his coffee chat experience in viral Linkedin post

Mumbaikar narrates his coffee chat experience in viral Linkedin post

WATCH: Friends sing 'Doraemon' song during their road trip, video wins over 6 million views

WATCH: Friends sing 'Doraemon' song during their road trip, video wins over 6 million views

Viral video: Saree-clad woman recreates Sunil Grover's 'Mere Husband Mujhse Pyaar Nahi Karte'...

Viral video: Saree-clad woman recreates Sunil Grover's 'Mere Husband Mujhse Pyaar Nahi Karte'...