WATCH: DJ Khaled gets haircut in bizarre location, shares Instagram reel from the middle of Saudi Arabian desert

DJ Khaled, who is known for his unthinkable publicity stunts, released yet another video to stun his fans and followers. While he visited Saudi Arabia and took to the deserts there, it was hard to guess that he had stopped in the middle of the sandy region for a "haircut."

A video of the popular figure getting a haircut in the middle of the Saudi desert has gone viral on Instagram. The video captures the DJ relaxing in a barber chair while surrounded by a cluster of sand dunes. Meanwhile, we can see him receiving an amazing haircut from the barber, who is wielding a comb and trimmer.

Not just that, but soon after the haircut reel was posted on Instagram, he also shared a music video to engage his fans. To this, his die-hard fans wrote, "...knew this was coming."

