Watch: Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur storms into final at Tokyo Olympics 2020

India discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur qualified for the finals after finishing second in the women's discus throw qualification event here at Olympic Stadium on Saturday. The Indian, who had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics on the basis of her 65.06m in March, was among the only two throwers who breached the 64m mark at the Olympic Stadium in the qualifying round.

With India never having won an Olympic medal for Athletics, all eyes will now be on the Patiala-born 25-year-old as she takes part in the finals on August 2. This incidentally is the debut Olympics for Kaur who holds the Indian record. She had earlier become the Indian woman to cross the 65m mark.

Kamalpreet breached the 60m mark with an opening throw of 60.29 metres. Her next throw was 63.97 metres followed by the 64-metre effort in the final attempt that helped her confirm a place in the final on Monday. If she is able to replicate her form in the final, Kamalpreet will be a strong contender for a place on the podium.

Take at look at her stunning throw: