WATCH: Discharged Samsung phone catches fire inside bag; video goes viral

If you are someone who constantly uses phone for hours at a stretch, then this news is for you. Recently, in China, a man was walking down the street when his phone caught fire inside his bag.

The video of the incident was shared by the South China Morning Post on Wednesday on Twitter. It soon went viral and people are shocked after watching it.

In the video, one can see the man walking down a busy street, carefree, with a woman when his bag suddenly catches fire. Alarmed, the man immediately throws the bag on the ground and steps away from it.

Reports state that it was a Samsung phone that the man had bought in 2016. He was facing certain issues with the phone's battery for a long time. However, the device was discharged when it caught fire.

Here's the video: